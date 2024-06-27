IndiShreshtha onboards Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador for Shaastram Hair Oil

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Actor Bhumi Pednekar comes on board with Shaastram Hair Oil as its brand ambassador. Shaastram is the flagship brand of IndiShreshtha, in which Bhumi is also a strategic investor. This partnership with Bhumi Pednekar coming on board as the brand ambassador for Shaastram hair oil marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, a brand that is deeply rooted in India’s rich heritage.
Shaastram blends India's ancient wisdom with modern scientific advancements. The products undergo rigorous consumer testing to ensure safety, effectiveness, and trustworthiness.
On taking on this new role as Strategic Investor in IndiShreshtha and becoming the brand ambassador of Shaastram, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am incredibly excited to join IndiShrestha as a strategic investor and Shaastram as the brand ambassador for their hair oil. I am a strong believer in the goodness of Ayurveda and I believe in the brand's dedication to reviving ancient Ayurvedic practices and combining them with modern technology truly resonates with my own values and beliefs. At Shaastram, the commitment to authenticity, quality, and consumer trust is evident in their products. I am proud to be a part of this journey. Together, through Shaastram hair oil we will celebrate and honor the rich heritage of Bharat while addressing the beauty and wellness needs of today and the future."
On this iconic announcement, Varun Tejwani, founder of IndiShreshtha said, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Bhumi Pednekar to the IndiShreshtha family as a strategic investor and the brand ambassador for Shaastram. Bhumi's commitment to authenticity, her deep connection to our cultural roots, and her dynamic persona align perfectly with our vision for Shaastram. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in our journey to revolutionize personal care with products that seamlessly blend ancient wisdom and modern science. Together, we aim to offer unparalleled solutions that are not only effective and safe but also honor the rich heritage of Bharat. We look forward to an inspiring and impactful partnership with Bhumi as we continue to innovate and elevate the standards of personal care in India."
Founded by Varun Tejwani, IndiShreshtha creates personal care products rooted in Bharat’s traditions, made accessible through modern technology. The company revives Ayurvedic practices with innovative, advanced products, aiming to build iconic brands with strong Hindu/Indic roots. IndiShreshtha addresses future beauty and wellness needs by drawing from India's past.
With Bhumi Pednekar coming on board as the brand ambassador, Shaastram is poised to strengthen its market presence and drive forward its mission of bringing revolutionary personal care products to consumers. This partnership heralds a new era for Shaastram, as it continues to blend the wisdom of the past with the innovation of the future, offering unparalleled solutions in the personal care industry.