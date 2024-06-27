IndiShreshtha onboards Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador for Shaastram Hair Oil

On taking on this new role as Strategic Investor in IndiShreshtha and becoming the brand ambassador of Shaastram, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I am incredibly excited to join IndiShrestha as a strategic investor and Shaastram as the brand ambassador for their hair oil. I am a strong believer in the goodness of Ayurveda and I believe in the brand's dedication to reviving ancient Ayurvedic practices and combining them with modern technology truly resonates with my own values and beliefs. At Shaastram, the commitment to authenticity, quality, and consumer trust is evident in their products. I am proud to be a part of this journey. Together, through Shaastram hair oil we will celebrate and honor the rich heritage of Bharat while addressing the beauty and wellness needs of today and the future."