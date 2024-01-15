Indoco Remedies and Concept Communication launch a campaign for Sensodent K

The 'Pata Hai Kyun' films were shot by Puppet Films, directed by Naren Multani and produced by Hozefa Alibhai.
Indoco Remedies has launched a marketing campaign for its toothpaste brand, Sensodent K. The product has been made especially for individuals with sensitive teeth.
The campaign aims to offer a humorous take on one's interest in trivial matters, which makes them miss the important ones.
The campaign is in a fictional world called the 'Mangalverse', showcasing their lives, eccentricities, and quirks, while asking the question of 'Pata hai kyun?'.
The brand's promise of 'tooth ka current gone toh life ka current on' highlights its commitment to managing tooth sensitivity, allowing to live without discomfort and inconvenience.
“Our task revolved around establishing a robust presence for the Sensodent brand within a category largely characterized by problem-solving advertisements. As a challenger brand, we faced the imperative of devising a compelling communication strategy that not only stands out amidst the competitive clutter but also delivers exceptional effectiveness.” said Aditi Kare Panandikar, managing director– Indoco Remedies.
Vivek Suchanti, chairman and managing director; Concept India, said “The creative challenge was to create a campaign that builds on the brand promise but delivers it in an unexpected way. This would ensure conversations around the brand Sensodent K and make sure it resonates with the current expectations of the consumer”.