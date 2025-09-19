Indriya celebrates festive season with Aditi Rao Hydari in ‘Alka’ collection launch film

Indriya, the jewellery brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has launched its festive collection, ‘Alka’, accompanied by a music video featuring actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The video presents a new rendition of the classic song "Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin", composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, with lyrics and direction by Anvita Dutt, and was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

The short film portrays a couple navigating intimate moments during festive celebrations and explores themes of personal connection within shared spaces. The campaign draws from a broader cultural context, highlighting emotional relationships and the significance of small moments during the festive season.

The Alka collection draws inspiration from Alkapuri, the mythical city associated with Kubera, the God of Wealth. The designs incorporate traditional symbols such as lotuses, swans, and peacocks, and are available in gold, diamonds, and polki. The collection includes necklaces, earrings, and bangles.

Sandeep Kohli, said: “We see jewellery as a powerful symbol of the bonds that truly matter. This campaign is our ode to the quiet, personal moments that make the festive season so special—the ones you share with the people who are closest to your heart. Aditi and Siddharth’s real-life chemistry brought this narrative to life beautifully, showing that true luxury isn't in grand displays, but in the small, heartfelt connections we cherish."

Shantiswarup Panda, said: “Indriya’s exquisitely designed festive collection, ‘Alka’, is inspired by the beauty and bountifulness of Alkapuri, the mythical abode of Kubera the God of wealth. This collection embodies the warmth & prosperity of the festive season, along with the deep longing for those closest to our hearts.



"Our campaign beautifully brings out this endless love through a story featuring Aditi Rao and Siddharth Suryanarayan stealing a moment amid festive celebrations. This festive season, Indriya unveils the full version of the soulful, reimagined rendition of the classic song, Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi, offering a fresh, emotional ode to the endless love the brand celebrates”

Tanuja Bhat, said: “For a brand like Indriya that stands for endless love for her jewellery, we wanted to carve out a new, intimate space within the festive narrative. The film captures a sweet story of Aditi stealing a special moment with Siddharth during a Diwali party, using an Indriya ring, creating her own ‘us’ within the ‘we’.”



Indriya currently operates 29 stores across 15 cities in India, offering a range of jewellery including everyday wear, bridal collections, and occasion-specific designs, with a catalogue of over 20,000 pieces in gold, polki, and diamonds.