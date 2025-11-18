Indriya launches new bridal campaign inspired by regional traditions

Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, has introduced a set of regional bridal collections designed around cultural references from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The collections mark the brand’s effort to build a wider presence in the bridal jewellery segment by anchoring designs in region-specific craft traditions.

Anantara, created for brides from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, draws from Dravidian sculptural elements seen in Hoysala temple architecture, including motifs associated with Vishnu, Ganesha and Lakshmi across a three-layered set.

Padma Ranjini, designed for Rajasthan, interprets architectural and artistic cues from the region, including the Padma Gate at City Palace and Pichwai art elements. The three-part set features lotus motifs, jadai work and talismanic shapes.





For Maharashtra, the Rajashree collection references symbols linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and regional craftsmanship. The layers include interpretations of the Chandrakor Tilak, the Simha motif and the Saaj Haar.

Raasvi, created for Gujarat, incorporates design elements tied to temple carvings, toran motifs and Gujarati artistry such as Kalighati and Pankhi patterns across its three-layer format.

Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya said: “With these collections, we are honouring the rich heritage of our country, bringing its culture to life through jewellery inspired by its regal artistry. Our aim is to deepen Indriya’s connection with brides who cherish authenticity and craftsmanship. These collections is a step towards making Indriya the most trusted destination for bridal jewellery across India.”





Shantiswarup Panda, head of marketing & visual Merchandising, Indriya said: “The day of marriage across Indian sub-cultures remains the purest expression of one’s culture and celebration of rich heritage. Every woman cherishes a dream of being a bride of a certain kind much before the chosen man walks into her life, a bride who indulges in celebration of her heritage. These collections brings dreams to life through rich storytelling that blends heritage with individuality. With this collection, Indriya invites every bride to connect with her culture reflected in design and make it her own with endless love.”

Abhishek Rastogi, head of design, Indriya said: “Our vision was to capture the soul of India’s heritage through design. These collections blend traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, with intricate kaarigari that showcases the skilled artistry of their regions, reflecting the emotion, symbolism, and enduring spirit of the region in every exquisite detail.”