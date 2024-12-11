Indriya's new ad focuses on diamond craftsmanship and women's bond

Aditya Birla Jewellery's Indriya launches a new diamond campaign introducing the Indriya Diamond Collection. The campaign highlights the enduring connection between women and their jewellery, inspired by the timeless appeal of diamonds.

Advertisment

The film depicts a woman’s conversation with a diamond and its craftsman, showcasing her connection to diamond jewellery. It features necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, emphasising their appeal and emotional significance. Additionally, the film showcases the intricate process of transforming raw diamonds into pieces of jewellery.

Shantiswarup Panda, CMO, Indriya said, “The new campaign on Indriya Diamonds presents the aspect of our diamonds’ Facets and Sparkle, which make a woman fall in love with them endlessly. The campaign story is an engaging conversation between a woman and the diamonds, which at Indriya are selected, cut, polished, graded, and set to give them a sparkle that would make her heart hum, 'Dil abhi bhara nahi...'”

Tanuja Bhat and Komal Bedi Sohal, Sr ECDs and creative heads, Beauty and Luxury Collective, Ogilvy West said, “A real diamond has a very unique quality - just like love, one has to wait for it for ages. Just like love, it can create sparks and sparkles that will stay with you forever. Indriya being a brand about the endless love a woman’s heart holds for jewellery, we decided to use this beautiful insight to craft the campaign. It captures the love the wearer has for the finished piece and the love the Kaarigar puts in each facet of every diamond. It is the story of two hearts beating with endless love for Indriya Diamonds.”

The campaign will be launched across multiple platforms, including connected TV, digital, and social media.