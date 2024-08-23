IndusInd Bank to back Indian Para-Athletes as official banking partner for Paris 2024

Sanjeev Anand, head - corporate, commercial and rural banking and mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said “At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa,’ celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements.”