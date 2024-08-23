IndusInd Bank to back Indian Para-Athletes as official banking partner for Paris 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will start on August 28, 2024, and run until September 8, 2024.
IndusInd Bank has partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership highlights the Bank’s commitment to support Indian para-athletes and its focus on the role of sports in promoting inclusion. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has utilised sports to drive inclusion and sustainability through various initiatives.
PCI and IndusInd Bank are focused on enhancing para-sports and supporting the Paralympic movement in India. Their goal is to help athletes with disabilities reach their full potential by improving facilities, providing better resources, and fostering an inclusive environment that acknowledges their achievements. PCI plans to collaborate with various partners to promote para-sports across the country.
This year, leading up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, IndusInd Bank has launched a new campaign, #HarKadamJeetKa, to highlight its support for Indian para-athletes throughout their journeys. The Bank is committed to encouraging participation and supporting talented athletes from various backgrounds. This effort aims to promote individual talent and foster national pride through sporting achievements, focusing on the journeys of para-athletes to inspire support for their success.
Sanjeev Anand, head - corporate, commercial and rural banking and mentor of IndusInd For Sports, IndusInd Bank, said “At IndusInd Bank, we are honored to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India as their Official Banking Partner for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. It is a matter of great pride to support our Para-Champions who will represent India at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Our new campaign, ‘#HarKadamJeetKa,’ celebrates their remarkable spirit and achievements and highlights the fact that IndusInd Bank has supported them in every step of their journey. We hope this initiative will inspire and elevate the profile of para-sports, fostering greater recognition and support for their extraordinary achievements.”
Devendra Jhajharia, Padma Bhushan awardee and president, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “We are thrilled to announce IndusInd Bank as the official banking partner of the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This partnership, under the inspiring campaign #HarKadamJeetKa, represents more than just financial support; it embodies a shared vision of perseverance, excellence, and triumph. With 84 athletes in our contingent, the largest ever from India, we are poised to make history in Paris. IndusInd Bank's commitment strengthens our resolve to support our athletes as they aim to outshine their remarkable achievements from Tokyo 2020.”