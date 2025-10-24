Industry in mourning over Piyush Pandey’s demise

The advertising world has been left reeling by the passing of Piyush Pandey, one of the country’s most iconic creative minds. Over four decades at Ogilvy and in Indian advertising, he inspired and mentored countless professionals, directly and indirectly. Social media has since been flooded with tributes from those who admired his storytelling genius, which helped brands connect with consumers for decades.

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy India

He wasn’t just the heart and voice of Ogilvy for over 40 years, but also a creative force who redefined the very identity of Indian advertising. Bringing in worldwide recognition and love to work rooted in our culture. His iconic work and unforgettable lessons have left an everlasting impact on each and every one of us at Ogilvy.

Thank you for inspiring us, for teaching us to be brave, for your generosity, your candor, your kindness, and thank you for always playing on the front foot!

Goodbye, dearest Piyush.

Rest in eternal peace!

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints

The news of Piyush Pandey’s passing leaves a void that is impossible to fill, not just in India’s creative landscape but within the Asian Paints family.

Piyush was much more than an advertising legend; he was the architect who helped us find the enduring soul of our brand. He was like a brand guardian who elevated the Asian Paints brand into a league of its own.

Piyush possessed the unique gift of turning a utilitarian product into a profound emotion. It was his creative genius that birthed the iconic ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ campaign, which fundamentally changed how India perceived the concept of ‘home’ with Asian Paints. That campaign, till today, gives every wall a voice and every house a personality.

His legacy is permanent, and his influence will continue to colour the way we think about creativity and connection for generations to come.



Sanjiv Mehta, L Catterton India executive chairman and former HUL CEO

“… Piyush was not just an emblem of creativity but a visionary who transformed Indian advertising, setting benchmarks that will inspire generations to come.

He had a gift for seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary, and it was this talent that enabled him to craft campaigns that resonated profoundly with audiences across the length and breadth of our nation.

His contributions to the industry will forever be etched in our minds, inspiring future creators to dream bigger and amplify their voices. Piyush, you will be sorely missed, but your spirit and passion will continue to live on in the hearts of those you have touched.

Talha Bin Mohsin, founder of BLTN Films and former ECD at Ogilvy

I had the privilege of working closely with him, watching him think, create, laugh, and lead. And I can say without hesitation that those years shaped not just my career, but the way I look at creativity and life itself.

Piyush had this rare ability to make you believe in the power of simple ideas. He could turn an everyday thought into something unforgettable. Not because it was flashy, but because it was true. He understood people, he respected audiences, and he reminded us that emotion will always beat execution.

What I’ll remember most though, is his warmth. His genuine curiosity. The way he’d listen, really listen, to anyone with an idea, no matter how small. He built people before he built brands.

Thank you, Piyush for every conversation, every insight, every laugh, and every lesson. You made advertising human. You made all of us better.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, former chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications

Piyush taught us that advertising is, above all, about human connection. He could spot a powerful idea in seconds, and he celebrated it with the enthusiasm of a child. That spirit is the legacy he leaves behind.

Prathap Suthan, CCO, Bang in the Middle

Few people have understood the Indian pulse as deeply as Piyush Pandey.

I had a quiet and personal relationship with him. It began at the Mahalakshmi Race Course, on the night Grey finished second at the Abbys, when he walked up and applauded us. That simple act said everything about the man.

We met often at award shows, especially at Cannes, smoked together, and spoke about advertising and life. Piyush led from the front and transformed Indian advertising. He put our creativity on the world map, became Global Creative Director for Ogilvy, and chaired juries across continents. His moustache became the mascot of an industry we could all be proud of.

When I lost my wife Jo on the night of 29 January 2024, his email reached me early the next morning. It felt like an arm around my shoulder. Thank you, Piyush, for everything you stood for, for making us walk taller, for making us believe in ourselves, for being so approachable, and for your friendship. There will never be another like you. This is the greatest loss our business has known. I will miss you, as will the entire Indian advertising industry. Rest well, dear Piyush. You have earned every bit of it.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives.

To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging interactions. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti!

Gayatri Yadav, Group CMO and EVP Strategic Initiatives, Chairman’s Office, Reliance

He was my go-to when all else failed. I would call him and say, “Piyush, do your magic.

I remember when he came up with the anthemic song for the Pro Kabaddi League — I had briefed him, and two hours later he called me with the song ready. I laughed and said, “Don’t do it so fast, Piyush — they’ll think it’s too easy!” But that was him — effortless brilliance. A natural gift.

Born of rare talent and a compelling individuality, Piyush was unafraid to disrupt the then-English hegemony of advertising and remind us of our roots. In many ways, the Swadeshi movement in Indian advertising began with him.

A man of exceptional human values, a visionary and a cheerleader — not only for his team, but for Indian advertising itself. I remember when we were finalising the tagline for Star Sports — Believe. He said simply, “I believe…” And that, he most certainly did.

You will live on, Piyush — in your work, in your words, and in our hearts.

Om Shanti.

Arindam Paul, founding member and chief business officer, Atomberg

Woke up to the shocking news of the death of Piyush Pandey. Go well sir.

You have inspired at least 3 generations of marketing and advertising professionals with your work.

From "Do boodh zindagi ke" to "Har ghar kuch kehta h" to the Cadbury "kuch khaas h" and countless such memorable and business defining campaigns, you were one of the tallest figures in the industry

All of us will miss you

Suraja Kishore, former BBDO India CEO

I didn’t know him. I never worked at Ogilvy. I knew of him like the entire world did. But I met him through many who had known him well. Clients, colleagues, and comrades who would share his stories with me.

Stories of unabashedly owning emotions he felt. Stories of walking into a client's office when he had a great story for the brand. Stories of laughter that rang bells in every agency that one was working in. Stories of being there for people he believed in. Stories of calling out BS in any conversation with anyone. Stories that made me meet the child in him. Stories that made me know him without having actually worked with him.

I woke up to the sad news that he is no more. And I muttered, "This is a sign- the sense of an ending"!

End of a phenomenon. End of a cultural anchor. End of creative courage as we had known and felt.

The madness. The moustache. The magic. The man!

His stories will be told for years to come to many who have never ever known him! RIP the legend!

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region

Deeply saddened by the passing of Piyush Pandey Ji, the creative visionary who gave Indian advertising its voice and soul. His storytelling was veracious and heartfelt, discovering magic in the ordinary and emotion in every story of Bharat.

I fondly remember the time we worked together on Project Arrow for our Dak Vibhag. “Dak Seva Jan Seva” is reflection of his unmatched ability to turn a simple idea into something deeply human and memorable. His warmth, wit, and understanding of India’s heart made that campaign truly special.

Manish Porwal, MD, Alchemist Group

A sad day for indian and global advertising. An icon passes away

I don’t claim to personally be a friend of Piyush Pandey except that he was a (much) senior from my school St. Xavier's School, Jaipur and I shared many similar hobbies and passions with him including cricket, writing and some amount of deep interest and expressions in ethnic marketing or culturally contextual marketing.

What I however know is that there was no bigger poster boy of advertising in India or indian advertising in the world. While he is not the reason I joined advertising, he was one of the big reasons I didn’t get tempted to other allied industries