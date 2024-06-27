Inera unveils ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Yakeen’ campaign featuring MS Dhoni

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Inera - India’s agri-inputs brand has unveiled its latest campaign titled ‘Meri Mitti, Mera Yakeen’, featuring MS Dhoni. The campaign brings alive the value proposition for brand Inera while striking a chord with farmers across the country.
Eggfirst, the advertising agency specialising in semi-urban and rural markets, crafted the campaign. Ravi Banka, founder and CEO, expressed his excitement, saying, “Having created numerous impactful rural brand campaigns, this one stands out as it directly enhances the lives of farmers. Dhoni’s alignment with the brand, given his persona and popularity, brings unparalleled value.”
Dhoni’s association with Inera not only amplifies its outreach but also underscores his genuine commitment to empowering rural communities through sustainable agricultural practices. His endorsement enhances Inera’s credibility and connects deeply with the hearts of farmers nationwide.
A bioscience company, Inera’s ag biologicals – biofertilisers, biostimulants and biocontrols, are restoring the golden balance between science and natural potent systems. Inera is making progressive, sustainable agriculture universal. On every acre. Globally.