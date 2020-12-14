Infectious Advertising bags communications mandate for Tata Capital

Tata Capital and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing/supplying a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector and operates across various areas of business
Infectious Advertising has been appointed as the creative agency for Tata Capital. Till now, they have been working with them on projects.
Tata Capital is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group. Tata Capital and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing/supplying a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector and operates across various areas of business: Commercial Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Wealth Management, Consumer Loans and distribution and marketing of Tata Cards.
Nisha Singhania, co-founder & director – Infectious Advertising says, “I have immense respect for the Tata Group, and it is an absolute honour to be chosen as Tata Capital’s communication partner. We look forward to building the brand and doing some good work together.”
Adds Ramanuj Shastry, co-founder & director – Infectious Advertising, “It’s an honour and a pleasure to be chosen by Tata Capital as their communications partner. I vow to do everything in my power to repay the confidence reposed on us by one of the most trusted names in Indian Business. Looking forward to doing some memorable work for Tata Capital”