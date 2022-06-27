Infectious Advertising bags creative mandate of Independence Brewing Company

The mandate for Infectious Advertising is to manage brand creative development and brand planning and strategy for all 4 locations.
Infectious Advertising has won the creative mandate for Independence Brewing Company (IBC).
The mandate for Infectious Advertising is to manage brand creative development and brand planning and strategy for all 4 locations.
Commenting on the appointment of Infectious Advertising as its creative agency, Anirudh Khanna, promoter - Independence Brewing Company said, “choosing the right communication partner wasn’t easy! We were looking for that perfect balance between creativity and digital know-how. Infectious fit the bill perfectly with their experience.”
Nisha Singhania, managing director and co-founder, Infectious Advertising said, “We had our 9th-anniversary celebrations at IBC, and fell in love with the place. Both their food and craft beer are brilliant. We are delighted that they have chosen us as their communication partner. Who better than fans to work on your business."