Infectious Advertising bags global digital mandate for US-based Digital Gig- MyGenie

"MyGenie is a fantastic platform which gives both employers and employees flexibility as well as access. It’s our honour to be chosen by them as their creative partner and we look forward to building the brand together,” Nisha Singhania, director, co-founder, Infectious Advertising.

“MyGenie’, the workplace of the Future, will be the ‘New Normal’ - an evolutionary idea about the disruptive marketplace whose time has come. Super chuffed to have been chosen to partner this game-changing business,” Ramanuj Shastry - Director, Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising.