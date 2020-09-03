Infectious Advertising bags global digital mandate for US-based Digital Gig- MyGenie

The agency will craft all digital advertising communications for the portal catering to an International Audience.
Infectious Advertising, has bagged the digital advertising mandate for MyGenie, a newly launched product from ITPeopleNetwork LLC, based in Illinois, Chicago.
MyGenie is an online marketplace for employers and workforces. Currently, the platform caters to the Information Technology sector in the US by providing opportunities to both Employers and Workforce to fulfill project requirements (skilled experts, tools, and accelerators) to successfully deliver business results
Infectious will manage Social Media presence, paid media creative and digital collaterals and activations for MyGenie.
"MyGenie is a fantastic platform which gives both employers and employees flexibility as well as access. It’s our honour to be chosen by them as their creative partner and we look forward to building the brand together,” Nisha Singhania, director, co-founder, Infectious Advertising.
“MyGenie’, the workplace of the Future, will be the ‘New Normal’ - an evolutionary idea about the disruptive marketplace whose time has come. Super chuffed to have been chosen to partner this game-changing business,” Ramanuj Shastry - Director, Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising.
“MyGenie (www.mygenienetwork.com) is an ingenious, innovative, and state-of-the-art employer-workforce engagement marketplace. It re-defines how "Opportunities" are designed and offered, “Breakdowns” prevalent dysfunctional models, and re-imagines "Workplace" of the future. We chose Infectious as our partner for our dream project because of their broad range of expertise, creative abilities, and customer service. MyGenie’s ambitions growth trajectory will depend on two crucial factors, first, the direction in which we are heading (innovative idea), and second, the momentum at which the joint team is propelling it (thrust). I believe we are on our way to achieve stratospheric growth for MyGenie.,” Amit Dutta, CEO, ITPeopleNetwork.