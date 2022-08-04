Infectious Advertising bags the creative duties of multiple Bayer brands

The agency has been awarded creative mandate of 5 brands under their Crop Science Division.
Infectious Advertising, one of the leading creative hot shops in India has been entrusted with the creative duties of five brands of Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture. The accounts fall under Bayer's Crop Science Division and were won after a closely contested pitch.
Infectious’ task will be to strategize and deploy creative campaigns for the brands ARIZE®, DEKALB®, LAUDIS®, NATIVO® and VAYEGO®, in multiple tiers and markets across the country.
Nisha Singhania, director & co-founder, Infectious Advertising said, “It is always an honour when a client trusts you with their brand and gives you both, the strategic and creative mandate. We are thrilled to partner with a trusted and respected company like Bayer for five of their brands and look forward to creating waves for them.”
Ravishankar Cherukuri, head of customer marketing (IBSL), Bayer Crop Science , said, “We are looking forward to taking up a transformational journey for some of our key brands with Infectious as our creative agency partners. The team’s ability to relate with the category nuances and mine out core insights gives us the confidence that this will be a fruitful alliance.”