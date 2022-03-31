Infectious Advertising wins the creative mandate for Mindseed Preschools

Mindseed, one of the largest preschool chains in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, recently signed Infectious Advertising as their creative partner.
Speaking on this development, Prasad Dhumal, co-founder & CEO, Mindseed commented - “At Mindseed, we have always believed that no two children are alike and that every child learns differently. We're confident that Infectious will help us bring to life our unique and powerful approach to personalized learning”.
Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania, co-founders and directors of Infectious Advertising, added, “It’s an absolute honour to be chosen by a pioneering brand like Mindseed. We intend to repay the faith reposed on us with some truly insightful and exciting work.”