Infidigit bags SEO Mandate for Khatabook

The SEO company has partnered with the Bangalore based SaaS Fin-Tech company to help achieve its marketing objectives via organic channels.
Khatabook, India’s largest SaaS company, has decided to harness the potential for Search Engine Optimisation by onboarding Infidigit - an organic digital growth platform offering tailor-made SEO services for global clients. With this association, Infidigit would be responsible for helping Khatabook reach more customers organically with illustrious off-page activities.
Khatabook is a Bengaluru based startup that offers businesses the ability to digitally record the credit they extend to their customers. In fact, its first Android app offering went viral and has been downloaded more than five crore times.
Infidigit is known for producing high ROI for some of the biggest brands. The list includes some stalwarts such as India’s largest fashion E-commerce company, Myntra, health and fitness company cult.fit, and ICICI Prudential, one of the biggest insurance companies in the country.
Infidigit will work closely with the brand to expand its organic reach and develop a distinctive identity in the country's business landscape. Furthermore, they are also responsible for delivering organic recommendations to help drive traffic and further strengthen their SEO processes.
Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Kaushal Thakkar, Infidigit’s founder and MD, said, “Khatabook is a visionary brand that I know will revolutionise how Indian SMEs manage business finance. We are delighted to collaborate with them to create organic digital growth via the Khatabook website. We will be creating the SEO strategy, roadmap and content assets to make Khatabook's digital journey even more successful and boost organic growth.”
Expressing how they zeroed in on Infidigit to create organic growth for them, Khatabook’s SEO manager Kiran Kurnool said, “We are partnering with Infidigit to strategise and elevate our brand image. The team identified the key attributes of our SEO and developed a strategy that has a higher chance of becoming a success. Also, we were impressed with the team's enthusiasm when it came to optimising our site, and I am hopeful that it will help us reach out to the appropriate audience.”