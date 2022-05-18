Infidigit bags SEO Mandate for Khatabook

Expressing how they zeroed in on Infidigit to create organic growth for them, Khatabook’s SEO manager Kiran Kurnool said, “We are partnering with Infidigit to strategise and elevate our brand image. The team identified the key attributes of our SEO and developed a strategy that has a higher chance of becoming a success. Also, we were impressed with the team's enthusiasm when it came to optimising our site, and I am hopeful that it will help us reach out to the appropriate audience.”