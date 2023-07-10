Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Kindly Health

Kindly Health is a wellness platform that offers affordable options for issues with infertility and sexuality.
Kindly Health has chosen Infidigt to service its SEO account. The brand provides affordable options for issues with infertility and sexuality. The partnership between Kindly Health and Infidigit for SEO services enables accessible healthcare solutions for individuals addressing sensitive sexual and reproductive problems.
“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health." –Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.
“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%,” said Kushal Thakkar, founder and MD, Infidigit.
“As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience.”