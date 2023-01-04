Infidigit bags SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance

As part of the mandate, Infidigit is all set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking.
Infidigit, has bagged the SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance. As part of the mandate, Infidigit is all set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking through its interactive website and further consolidate brand SBI Life’s strong online identity.
Kaushal Thakkar, Infidigit’s founder and managing director said, “Infidigit is proud to have SBI Life Insurance as one of our esteemed clients. SBI Life is one of the most credible and reputed insurers in the Indian life insurance space. In the post covid era, a large number of Indians have realized the importance of securing their family’s financial future and the effects of this can be seen on Google search. Google has become a crucial touchpoint for brands as users turn to Google for quick answers. We aim to further drive organic traffic and rankings by optimizing for both users and search engines."
Speaking on the development, Ravindra Sharma, chief of brand, corporate communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “We are excited to onboard Infidigit for taking over the SEO responsibilities for SBI Life Insurance and look forward to their valuable strategic direction that will further enhance SBI Life’s online presence. Looking at Infidigit’s notable SEO work, we are optimistic that the team will enhance SBI Life’s presence and grow our website’s organic traffic and enhance online ranking.”