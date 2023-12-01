Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Tata Capital

The company will strengthen the SEO marketing arm for Tata Capital and contribute towards its overall growth.
Infidigit, an organic growth search platform, has announced partnership with Tata Capital for SEO services in India. Tata Capital is a financial services company in India. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial services solutions including consumer loans, investment solutions, insurance, wealth management, commercial finance and infrastructure finance, among others.
This partnership between Infidigit and Tata Capital is expected to assist Tata Capital Services in enhancing its online presence and visibility, ultimately driving organic traffic and generating quality leads.
Infidigit's team of SEO experts will work closely with Tata Capital’s in-house marketing team to develop a comprehensive SEO strategy tailored to their specific needs.
Speaking on the occasion, Kaushal Thakkar, founder and MD, Infidigit, said, "We are delighted to contribute towards Tata Capital's SEO campaign and are confident that our data-driven approach and expertise in SEO interventions will help the company scale news heights in their online presence."