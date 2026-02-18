Infinix brings Yashasvi Jaiswal on board for ‘World Take NOTE’ ad

Infinix India has announced the launch of its NOTE Edge smartphone, alongside a new digital campaign titled ‘World Take NOTE’. The film features cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal as the face of the NOTE series. The campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Creative India.

The 77-second film draws parallels between Jaiswal’s cricketing journey and the brand’s positioning as a performance-focused challenger in the smartphone segment. The narrative centres on preparation, consistency and execution rather than hype.

Jaiswal said: “I am excited to partner with Infinix for the NOTE series. I have always believed that hard work, preparation, and self belief matter more than noise around you. Together, we are launching the NOTE Edge, which stands for performance, innovation and delivering real value to users. This collaboration reflects the same spirit that drives me on the field and that inspires me off it.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, MD & chief creative officer, Havas Creative India said: “Gen Z doesn’t wait for the world to take note. They make sure it does. For them, technology isn’t a device. It’s identity. It’s amplification. It’s how they show up and show off who they are. They don’t consume culture. They co-create it. Remix it. Meme it. Push it forward. That is exactly why Infinix’s belief that the world takes note feels so real. Because when this generation steps out with confidence and clarity, attention follows. Yashasvi Jaiswal represents that spirit. A young talent who never waited for permission. Ambitious. Self-made. Slightly disruptive. Completely unapologetic. This campaign is built on one simple idea. When ambition meets expression and finds its edge, you don’t chase the spotlight. You become impossible to ignore.”

The NOTE Edge runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC. It features a 7.2mm design, ultra-fast charging and AI-enabled functions, including a One Tap AI Button.

With this launch, Infinix expands its NOTE series portfolio in India, targeting young consumers seeking performance-led devices.