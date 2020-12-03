Infinix highlights durability of new model amid feature craze in smartphone advertising

Physical durability in smartphone marketing is pretty unheard of in today’s time, unless the model being advertised is specifically built for rugged usage.
Smartphone brand Infinix just launched its latest model Zero 8i in India. The new model is a tried and tested combo of great features at a pocket friendly price. However, what stands out about the launch is the communication built around it.
The new phone ticks all the boxes in terms of cameras, the display, the storage capacity, etc. But instead of building the narrative around the features (which is a staple in smartphone advertising), the ad films talk about the physical durability of the phone. This comes at a time when Zero 8i’s probable rivals like Motorola’s moto g 5G and realme v5 are discussing 5G connectivity.
Physical durability in smartphone marketing is pretty unheard of in today’s time, unless the model being advertised is specifically built for and targets users looking at rugged usage. While one of the brand’s latest films shows siblings trying to break the phone into two, a second film highlights the phone’s survivability in extreme temperatures. Both the films specifically mention that the new phone has passed ‘12 tough quality checks’.
But isn’t durability a basic hygiene factor when it comes to a product meant for day to day usage? This also comes at a time when we thought that players in the mass smartphone segment were finding it hard to pitch new brand hooks to consumers. Zero 8i will go on sale via Flipkart on December 9.
Infinix is owned by Shenzhen-based phone manufacturer Transsion Holdings which also owns Itel and Tecno. While Itel caters primarily to the feature phone cum entry level smartphone segments, Tecno targets users maturing smartphone users. All the three brands are trying to create their space in the market segments dominated by brands like Nokia, Xiaomi among others.
The latest Counterpoint research report says that the Transsion Group brands registered 73 per cent YoY growth in Q3 of 2020. The report suggests that the three brands had a strong presence in Tier 3/4 cities and rural India, capturing the fourth position in the overall handset market.