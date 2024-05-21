Infinix teams up with Carry Minati to unveil its GTverse gaming ecosystem

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Infinix aims to captivate GenZ gamers with the launch of the GT 20 Pro and GT Book.
Smartphone brand Infinix aims to revolutionise the gaming world with the launch of the GT 20 Pro and GT Book on May 21, 2024. These devices mark a monumental leap in gaming technology, heralding the arrival of the #GTverse – a gaming ecosystem.
Infinix aims to captivate GenZ gamers with #GTverse, a vibrant ecosystem designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts. Understanding the passion for gaming among today's youth, Infinix has enlisted the YouTube sensation and youth icon Carry Minati to be the face of the GT series.
This collaboration between Infinix and Carry Minati, alongside top gamers like Mortal (Naman Mathur), Scout (Tanmay Singh), and Payal Gaming, is set to elevate the gaming experience. These influencers are at the forefront of strategic partnerships to enhance and expand the GTverse.