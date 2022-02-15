Initiative Media named Media Agency on Record for Urban Company

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative said, “We are extremely delighted by this association and prepared to position Urban Company as the country’s go-to platform for all of their listed services. Initiative has established itself as one of the fastest-growing media agencies in the country today, with an unshakable reputation for creating beneficial prospects for new-age clients. Our approach is designed to deliver client-centric results and will ensure elevating the growth momentum for the brand.”