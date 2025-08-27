Inka onboards comedian and quizmaster Kumar Varun as brand ambassador

Inka, India’s new-age insurance platform known for its customer-first approach, has announced the onboarding of popular comedian and quizmaster Kumar Varun as its official brand ambassador. With this association, Inka aims to break the stereotype of insurance being boring, complicated, and monotonous by adding humor, wit, and relatability to the conversation. The onboarding of Kumar Varun as brand ambassador was facilitated by OML (Only Much Louder) Agency, further strengthening Inka’s creative push to make insurance engaging and relatable

Insurance is often perceived as a necessity shrouded in jargon, paperwork, and dull presentations. By bringing on Kumar Varun, who has built a strong connection with young audiences through his comedy and quiz shows, Inka seeks to unburden insurance from its seriousness and make it fun, simple, and approachable.

Speaking of the association,Vaibhav Kathju, Founder of Inka, said: “Insurance isn’t just about policies and paperwork, it’s about protecting dreams, ambitions, and futures. But we also know it’s a subject people usually avoid. By collaborating with Kumar Varun, we want to change that perception and spark genuine interest in insurance through humor and storytelling.”

On joining Inka as brand ambassador, Kumar Varun shared: “Most people tune out the moment they hear the word ‘insurance.’ But when explained in a lighthearted, engaging way, the subject becomes far less intimidating and far more relatable. I’m excited to partner with Inka to help people see insurance differently - serious in value, but not in experience.”

With this partnership, Inka plans to roll out digital campaigns, interactive content, and engaging quiz formats that not only raise awareness but also drive a cultural shift in how Indians perceive insurance.