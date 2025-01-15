Innisfree’s debut film transports Wamiqa Gabbi to a magical island

Innisfree, the South Korean brand known for its nature-powered skincare launched its first brand film, featuring its debut brand ambassador Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi. The film, created and produced by Social Whistles Studio, blends facts and fiction, to take the audience to an enchanting journey to Innisfree’s Island - the birthplace of Innisfree’s natural ingredients.

Wamiqa gets magically transported into the lush green Island, where she ventures through the enchanting landscape, and discovers the backstory of Innisfree and its natural ingredients. The brand film is full of interesting elements and subtle yet powerful symbols like a rabbit accompanying Wamiqa throughout the journey, symbolising Innisfree’s commitment to cruelty-free and animal-friendly beauty.

Speaking about her role, Wamiqa Gabbi expressed, “Filming this felt like stepping into a fairytale. The film perfectly captures Innisfree’s promise of purity and care, rooted in nature. Being part of this film was an incredible experience and I’m honored to be associated with a brand that cares for the environment and animals as much as I do”.

Commenting on the brand film, Paul Lee, managing director and country head of Innisfree shared, “This brand film is more than just a campaign – it’s a celebration of nature’s treasures and the purity that defines Innisfree. We wanted to create something that feels immersive and brings our audience closer to the origins of our products. We hope this film inspires Indian consumers to embrace skincare that is not only effective but also kind to the planet”.

Mini Sood Banerjee, assistant director and head of marketing added, “At Innisfree, nature is not just an inspiration—it’s our collaborator. From volcanic clusters to green tea seeds and cherry blossoms, every ingredient symbolizes the purity and effectiveness of nature. The song ‘Isle Be There’ isn’t just a creative touch in the film – it’s a promise that Innisfree will continue to bring the goodness of Island to skincare lovers across India”.