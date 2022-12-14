INNOCEAN renews Global Media mandate with Havas

In 2019, INNOCEAN ran a structured competitive pitch process and decided to again work with Havas Media Group as the media agency for Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. Over time, the partnership has led to a larger scope of work in various service areas. Whereas the relationship is now reviewed more frequently, INNOCEAN is once again selecting Havas Media Group – the incumbent agency –for a longer period of time. Both parties are excited to continue their successful partnership into upcoming years.