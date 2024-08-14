Insight Cosmetics cherishes soldiers' sisters with a special Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan gesture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand is sending exclusive gifts to the sisters of around 50 soldiers, symbolising the bond of protection and the spirit of freedom.
Insight Cosmetics, a cosmetic brand, celebrates Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan by paying tribute to the tireless spirits of the nation’s soldiers and their families. As a token of appreciation, the brand is sending exclusive gifts to the sisters of around 50 soldiers, symbolising the bond of protection and the spirit of freedom.
This initiative not only embodies the spirit of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day but also highlights Insight Cosmetics' commitment to honoring and supporting the sisters of soldiers.
Expressing thought on this heartfelt initiative, Mihir Jain, sales and marketing director of Insight Cosmetics, says “As we celebrate India’s 78th Independence, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by countless soldiers and their families to protect our freedom. And this small gesture is our way of saying thank you to these incredible women who stand strong while their brothers serve our country.”
With this initiative, Insight Cosmetics reaffirms its commitment to celebrating Indian festivals while honoring those who protect the country. The brand aims to uplift and empower, making this Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan special for the sisters receiving these gifts.