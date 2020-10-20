Instagram advertises its short video platform 'Reels' during IPL broadcast

Earlier this month (October), Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday. And now, the social media platform has launched its first consumer marketing campaign in India to celebrate the creators and their creativity that manifest on its newest video format called ‘Reels’.

The campaign ‘Do Your Thing’ is meant to inspire the creator in everyone. The first set of ads went on air on October 18 during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and includes four films. The campaign will have multiple creatives appearing on TV and digital.