Instagram advertises its short video platform 'Reels' during IPL broadcast

The campaign ‘Do Your Thing’ is a set of four films showcasing AR, music and editing features that allow users to create content.
Earlier this month (October), Instagram celebrated its 10th birthday. And now, the social media platform has launched its first consumer marketing campaign in India to celebrate the creators and their creativity that manifest on its newest video format called ‘Reels’.
The campaign ‘Do Your Thing’ is meant to inspire the creator in everyone. The first set of ads went on air on October 18 during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), and includes four films. The campaign will have multiple creatives appearing on TV and digital.
The creatives have been developed in partnership with Ogilvy.
Reels is Instagram’s new video surface that gives anyone the ability to create short-form edited videos. India was one of the first countries where it was tested in, and the response to it led to the launch of the Reels tab, for the first time in the country.
Through a series of 15-second ads, the campaign showcases all AR, music and editing features that allow creators to bring alive their imagination. It is designed to give the audience a flavour of the kind of entertaining content, and the variety of interests, they can explore, like dance, comedy, music, fashion, food, and a whole lot more.
At the beginning of the year, the company had committed to showcasing the value that the Facebook family of apps bring to people’s lives. It began with Facebook’s ‘More Together’ and continued with WhatsApp’s ‘It’s Between You’. Now, the journey continues with Instagram, the brand says.
Ajit Mohan, managing director and vice president, Facebook India, said in a press release, “Creators inspire us with how they push culture forward, creating trends that become mainstream. This is happening with Reels in India, and for this reason, we’re betting big on it. Reels was born out of the idea that there's a creator in each of us, and we're excited to see the Indian community across genres, and big and small cities use it. This campaign, timed during IPL, which is a sporting and cultural moment, is meant to entertain, inspire and invite everyone in India to come together and 'Do Your Thing'.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “Today, everyone is a creator. Instagram is a platform that encourages creative expression and has always given everyday people a voice. With Reels, Instagram is democratising creativity, and we’re trying to communicate this with the new campaign. The creatives are short, fun, surprising and very entertaining. They’ve been shot as Reels, and the storyline is inspired by the content from popular creators.”
IPL 2020 content is surfacing prominently on Reels, be it from the teams, players or fans, showing practice sessions and fun moments. This is spurred by the AR effects published by Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Team anthems for Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are available on Facebook’s music library. Programmed shows, like Virender Sehwag’s ‘Viru Ke Baithak’, are creating daily content on Facebook and Instagram.
Some trending hashtags on Reels during the IPL include #FeelKaroReelKaro, #MyIPLreel, #MyMIreel, #MySRHreel and #MyRCBreel.
Agency credits:
Vice chairperson/chief client officer: Hephzibah Pathak
Chief creative officer: Sukesh Nayak
Office head, west & east: VR Rajesh
Senior creative director: Karunasagar Sridharan
Vice presidents, planning: Apeksha Somaiya, Abigail Dias