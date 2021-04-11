Instagram Reels and Moj have released ads, other apps are on their way; short video apps are the newest advertisers

There are three types of advertisers in India. One, the traditional giants, the likes of Unilever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, etc. We then have the younger brands (startups), such as Zomato, Swiggy, OYO and Paytm that have won a regular slot in our viewing time over the last few years. The third type is, perhaps, the new kid on the advertising block – short video apps.