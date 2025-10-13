Instamart brings back ‘Sona’ with Sonakshi Sinha for Diwali campaign

After last year’s nostalgic nod to Karisma Kapoor’s Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Instamart is back with a new spin on Sona ahead of Dhanteras. The quick-commerce platform has launched a playful campaign featuring Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha.

Fondly called “Asli Sona”, Sonakshi fronts the campaign just in time for the expected surge in demand for gold and silver coins during Dhanteras and Diwali. The film spotlights Instamart’s promise of delivering essentials — including gold coins, jewellery, and festive items — in just ten minutes.

Conceptualised in-house, the ad takes a humorous approach to the idiom “born with a silver golden spoon”. It portrays Sonakshi as literally born with a golden spoon in her mouth, tracing her journey from an ultrasound scan to childhood scenes on the school playground and hula-hooping with a golden hoop. In the present day, she strikes a pose in a grand, Versailles-like setting, where the gleaming spoon deflects a bullet, establishing her as a fierce fighter.

The film closes with the line: “Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai. Aap apna dekh lo?” (“Sona’s gold is sorted by birth. What about yours?”), highlighting how easy it is to get gold delivered instantly via Instamart.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, Head of Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “Who doesn’t love a good pun and a great deal? After the iconic Sona Kitna Sona Hai campaign last Diwali, we’re back to remind everyone that asli sona is available on Instamart. And who better to do it than Sonakshi Sinha? From Soan Papdi to sona (gold), whatever you need, get it on Instamart in minutes.”

Last Diwali, a single user in Kochi purchased gold worth ₹8.3 lakh on Instamart, underscoring how customers are increasingly turning to the platform for festive essentials delivered in minutes. This year, Instamart has partnered with brands including Malabar Gold, Kalyan Jewellers, MMTC, and Mia to deliver certified gold and silver coins.

With expanded 24/7 delivery in cities such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, Instamart aims to make festive shopping faster, easier, and more memorable. The ability to deliver products like gold coins, smartphones, and luxury watches in under ten minutes reflects how quick-commerce is bridging convenience with high-value purchases.