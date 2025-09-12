Instamart makes Ajay Devgn split again, this time for discounts

Quick commerce platform Instamart has announced its first annual festive mega sale, the Quick India Movement 2025, which it describes as the country’s quickest sale. The event will run from September 19 to September 28 on both the Instamart app and the Swiggy app.

The sale will feature discounts ranging from 50% to 90% across categories such as electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty, personal care and toys, along with lightning-fast deliveries.

For the campaign launch, Instamart partnered with actor Ajay Devgn, recreating his iconic split from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The brand film pays homage to the three-decade-old stunt, now reimagined with everyday essentials like a speaker and water jug, which transform into various items symbolising India’s evolving needs.

Conceptualised as intentionally absurd, nostalgic and over the top, the film taps into the meme-driven culture of today. It features Devgn declaring: “Jo mujhe chahiye, abhi chahiye. Main kisi ke saamne haath nahin failata,” followed by visuals of his split, set to the playful score “I just splitttt.”

Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “Who better than Ajay Devgn to front India’s quickest ever quick commerce sale? His split launched him into Bollywood, and three decades later, it is launching India’s quickest sale. India doesn’t wait, it takes what it wants, when it wants it.”

“Like Ajay, who has quietly built himself into one of India’s most enduring icons, Instamart too has, over the past five years, gone from creating a category that didn’t exist to becoming a household name. This film doesn’t just sell deals. It’s intentionally absurd. It’s nostalgic. It’s over the top. It’s this generation’s meme in cinematic form.”