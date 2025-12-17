Instamart reimagines ‘Bolo Taara Ra Ra’ in new Christmas campaign

Instamart has released its Christmas digital film, centred on a reworked version of Daler Mehndi’s 1990s hit Bolo Taara Ra Ra. As part of the campaign, the platform acquired official rights to the track and adapted it into a festive version that underscores its 10-minute delivery proposition.

The film follows a narrative built around a child imagining himself as a Christmas star, with the reimagined song triggering a sequence of celebratory moments in different parts of the country. The storyline connects these scenes to Instamart’s positioning around last-minute festive essentials, from décor to gifting.

The DVC uses nostalgia and music as its anchor while framing Christmas as a pan-India cultural moment. The adaptation of the familiar track is intended to tie the creative device to a broader audience while keeping the film rooted in domestic cultural cues.

Speaking about the campaign, Mayur Hola, head of brand, Swiggy, said: “Christmas has a way of sneaking up on us in the most wonderful way. One moment you’re humming Taara Ra Ra, the next you realise you still need gifts, décor, cookies, or that one taara that completes the tree. This film is a musical reminder that celebrations should never pause for shopping lists. We continue to embrace global festivals, present them in a way that feels uniquely ours, and add more tyohaars for all of us to be joyous about. And needless to say, with Instamart, everything you need – thoughtful, twinkly, or totally last-minute arrives in just 10 minutes, so you can keep the party going.”

The film follows Instamart’s established narrative approach of using playful, culturally referential storytelling in festival-specific work. Alongside the campaign, the platform is offering a seasonal assortment of Christmas-related items on the app.