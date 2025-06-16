Instamart rolls out sunlight-triggered mango ad

To promote mango season, Instamart has launched a sunlight-activated newspaper ad. The full-page ad shows a mango tree with children around it. When exposed to sunlight, the mangoes change colour using photochromatic ink—a first for Indian print media.

The campaign follows Instamart’s earlier mango-scented print ad, which lets readers smell mangoes from the page. This year, the brand focuses on a visual effect to highlight its promise of delivering fresh seasonal produce in under 10 minutes.

On the launch of this interactive campaign, Mayur Hola, head of brand, Instamart, said, “Mango season brings with it a wave of childhood memories as it’s a fruit tied deeply to nostalgia and emotions. With this campaign, we wanted to bring that feeling to life in the most tangible way possible. Just like real mangoes ripen in the sun, this ad transforms with sunlight, making the magic unfold right before your eyes. It’s our tribute to the season and what Instamart stands for: freshness, speed, and small moments of everyday joy. For us, creativity isn’t just about being different, it is about making the familiar feel magical.”

The idea was developed in-house, using print innovation to highlight the mango season. Havas is the media agency for the campaign.