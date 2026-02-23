InstaMoney rolls out ‘Apka Superdost’ campaign on instant loans

InstaMoney, a digital lending platform under Vartis Platforms Group, has launched a new campaign titled ‘InstaMoney - Apka Superdost’.

The campaign features actor Kashish Rizwan and centres on everyday financial emergencies faced by young professionals. The short digital film portrays a series of urgent situations — including medical expenses, rent payments and travel plans — presented through a comedic narrative.

The storyline introduces a superhero-style character symbolising the app, which resolves financial issues through instant loan approvals. The communication is built around the line, “Jab aapki jeb ho tight, tab aapka dost kare sab right… Kyuki InstaMoney sirf aapka dost nahi, SuperDost hai.”

Speaking about the campaign, Bhavin Patel, CEO & co-founder, Vartis Platforms said: “With ‘InstaMoney - Apka Superdost’, we wanted to bring alive the everyday reality of sudden expenses in a way that feels entertaining yet deeply relatable. The idea was to move away from serious, stress-led financial storytelling and instead show how instant credit can empower users to stay in control. Through humour and a superdost metaphor, this campaign highlights our promise of fast approvals, a fully digital process, and loans without collateral.”

The campaign is being rolled out across digital platforms including YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. It highlights features such as quick approvals, collateral-free borrowing and instant disbursals of up to Rs 1 lakh.