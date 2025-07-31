Intel’s latest campaign reboots a 90s tune for the AI generation

Intel India, in association with Dentsu Creative Isobar, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Papa Kehta Hai’. This emotionally resonant initiative repositions the personal computer as an essential tool for learning in India’s AI-powered future.

At the core of the campaign is a cinematic hero film that reimagines the classic Bollywood song, “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega”, into a contemporary, thought-provoking narrative. The film speaks to shifting ambitions, modern learning environments, and the role of AI in shaping careers that didn’t exist a decade ago.

Speaking on the campaign, Apurva Jani, marketing director, Intel India said, “We believe the classroom of the future starts at home. Today’s students need more than textbooks - they need technology that learns with them, grows with them, and prepares them for what’s next. This campaign shows how Intel-powered AI PCs are enabling a new era of learning, led by curiosity and fuelled by innovation.”

Sahil Shah, president, Dentsu Creative Isobar added, “We wanted a story that makes you smile, nod, and hopefully rethink your childhood career dreams. The hero film does just that. It keeps it real, keeps it relatable, makes it memorable and flips Papa Kehte Hain into a conversation about the dreams of tomorrow.”

Abhijat Bharadwaj, CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar commented, “We all grew up listening to 'Papa kehte hain bada naam karega' in the 90s. A song that defined a generation. Cut to 2025, papas and moms still think their kid will do 'bada kaam'. But that is not going to happen without the power of AI PCs. This felt like a necessary clarion call for the next generations.”

To amplify the message, the campaign has been rolled out across a nationwide media network. Released across YouTube and major OTT platforms, the film has already struck a chord with students, educators, and parents across the country.