Intel’s new campaign asks parents to rethink the role of PCs in learning

Intel has launched a campaign highlighting the role of PCs powered by AI in improving education. The initiative focuses on how technology is shaping the future of learning under the theme #PadhaiKaFuture.

As part of the campaign, Intel has released a film created by FCB Kinnect that focuses on the message that "every student learns differently." The film highlights how AI-powered PCs can support varied learning styles, such as visual learning, storytelling, or simplified content.

The film highlights how Intel AI PCs support different learning styles and provide a more responsive and user-friendly learning experience. The campaign aims to promote student-centric education through the use of AI technology in PCs, reflecting changes in how students engage with academics.

“Our intention was to tell a story that resonates with students and parents alike, without being overly dramatic. We wanted to show that Intel AI PCs offer not just a new way to learn, but a better one. A way in which the student is in control, not the tutor as it has been till now. The challenge was to communicate this in the most charming and intelligent way possible, while staying true to its relevance and how meaningful its usefulness is.” said Nishant Pratap, group ECD- south, FCB Kinnect.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect added “This is the kind of work that energises us, where creativity sparks new thinking and inspires action. Our collaboration with Intel reflects a core belief at FCB Kinnect - that creative ideas grounded in relevance and purpose lead to meaningful business impact for our brands.”