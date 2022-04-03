“Inter-city bus market is becoming organised and standardised”: IntrCity SmartBus’ Swapnil Tripathi

Intr City has launched into a highly crowded market. There are hundreds of bus services in every city. However, there are hardly any differentiating features among them. Among these, there are a few like Zing Bus and Yolo Bus that provide similar features. While many providers have experimented with some of these features like washrooms, or IoT-based tracking, Intr City claims to be the first to provide all these services in their buses. Tripathi sees an underlying movement in the bus operations market from an unorganised and non-standardised market to an organised and standardised one.