Interactive Avenues bags digital mandate for Bank of Baroda

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, said, “This is a very significant partnership for us, and we are extremely honoured to be part of Bank of Baroda’s digital transformation journey, and adding them to our roster of marquee clients. Gone are the days when retail banking customers had modest expectations in terms of banking experience. Customers now expect their banking interactions to be more technologically sophisticated and personalized. We are looking forward to creating this interesting online customer experience for Bank of Baroda.”