Interactive Avenues bags digital media duties for A23 Games

Aparna Tadikonda EVP (South), Interactive Avenues, says, “We are delighted to add another marquee brand and an industry leader like A23 Games to our clientele. The online gaming sector is booming, and A23 Games has played a pioneering role, since its inception over 16 years ago, in catapulting India to #2 position in the world. Their ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign with superstar Shahrukh Khan has already raised the content bar, and we are truly excited to leverage our media expertise and creative prowess to not only elevate A23 Games’ digital game but also to help realize their vision of making India an online gaming powerhouse.”