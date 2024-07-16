Interactive Avenues bags social media mandate for RPPL

Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has bagged the social media mandate of Racing Promotions (RPPL), a Formula racing and motorsports management enterprise. The agency will be responsible for elevating the digital presence of RPPL’s flagship properties, the Indian Racing League (India’s first franchise-based motorsports league) and FIA Formula 4 (the country’s first FIA-graded racing championship). Interactive Avenues will handle the account out of its Mumbai office.