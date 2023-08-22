Interactive Avenues bags the digital mandate of Daawat

The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Gurugram Office.
Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has been awarded the full-service digital mandate for Daawat, a flagship brand of LT Foods, a leading Indian-origin global FMCG company in the consumer food space. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Gurugram Office.
One of India’s most loved and consumed Basmati brands, Daawat today has an established global footprint across 70+ countries. Interactive Avenues is tasked with expanding the brand’s consumer reach and engagement in digital medium and ultimately strengthening Dawaat in the Consumer packaged food segment. The agency will manage content strategy, digital media, e-commerce, social media, influencer marketing and online reputation management (ORM) for the brand, powered by a data-driven approach.
Commenting on the association, K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, head of marketing, LT Foods, said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected Interactive Avenues to drive the digital marketing endeavours for one of India’s most loved rice and food brand – Daawat. In this ever-evolving digital era, Daawat has consistently embraced innovative mediums to cultivate enduring connections with consumers. We are hopeful that Interactive Avenues’ unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge proprietary tools will help us unlock exceptional business value and bring the essence of brand Daawat and its offerings to a wider digital audience.”
Abbhishek Chadha, executive vice president – North & East, Interactive Avenues, said, "Daawat is a well-established household name known for its finest quality rice, and we are thrilled to be working with them. We look forward to leveraging our cross-discipline expertise to help the brand unlock new digital opportunities and accelerate growth.”