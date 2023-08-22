Interactive Avenues bags the digital mandate of Daawat

Commenting on the association, K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, head of marketing, LT Foods, said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected Interactive Avenues to drive the digital marketing endeavours for one of India’s most loved rice and food brand – Daawat. In this ever-evolving digital era, Daawat has consistently embraced innovative mediums to cultivate enduring connections with consumers. We are hopeful that Interactive Avenues’ unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge proprietary tools will help us unlock exceptional business value and bring the essence of brand Daawat and its offerings to a wider digital audience.”