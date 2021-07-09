Interactive Avenues bags the digital mandate of Havmor Ice Creams

"With the shift in audience behaviour and increased digital activities, Havmor aims to occupy higher mind space of the consumers by tapping into the non-linear consumer journey and better targeting that digital has to offer. We are delighted to have Interactive Avenues on board as our digital partner. Through its digital presence, Havmor has been synonymous with summertime treats, sweet memories, and pure fun. In these distressing times, we want to continue offering joy to families and our TG, so that Havmor resonates as a brand made of good ingredients. We are confident that Interactive Avenues will beef up the digital presence further with its impactful and innovative solutions. We are looking forward to this partnership", Vincent Noronha, VP Marketing and Business Head Parlours, Havmor Ice Cream.