Interactive Avenues wins multiple Emami Digital media mandates

The account will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office.
Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, the digital arm of Mediabrands India has won the digital media duties of Emami, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will drive the entire paid media mandate for both Emami Ltd. and Emami Agrotech Ltd. as well as The Man Company, an associate company of Emami.
Talking about the association, an Emami spokesperson said, “We look forward to working with Interactive Avenues as they have the relevant experience and expertise to handle our brand’s digital amplification.”
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company said, “We are thrilled to have joined hands with Emami, a household name that resonates with a huge fraction of the country’s demographic. As for our strategy, we emphasized on making media measurable and accounting it against business outcomes. Taking into consideration how the cookieless future is going to disrupt businesses, our proprietary Identity solutions will futureproof Emami against it. Hence, basis a full-funnel business outcome model, the team crafted customized digital solutions, that connected Media, Experience, and Content, in the most seamless flow. Interactive Avenues is committed to further Emami’s digital presence with strategic planning at all levels.”