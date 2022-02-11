Interactive Avenues wins multiple Emami Digital media mandates

Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company said, “We are thrilled to have joined hands with Emami, a household name that resonates with a huge fraction of the country’s demographic. As for our strategy, we emphasized on making media measurable and accounting it against business outcomes. Taking into consideration how the cookieless future is going to disrupt businesses, our proprietary Identity solutions will futureproof Emami against it. Hence, basis a full-funnel business outcome model, the team crafted customized digital solutions, that connected Media, Experience, and Content, in the most seamless flow. Interactive Avenues is committed to further Emami’s digital presence with strategic planning at all levels.”