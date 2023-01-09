Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim

The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company, and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s leading dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
India’s original dishwashing category creator, Vim is trusted by millions of consumers for its superior degreasing abilities. Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
