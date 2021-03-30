Interactive Avenues wins the digital mandate of Ralco Tyres

The agency’s Mumbai team will be servicing the account.
Following a multi-agency pitch, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, has been appointed as the digital agency of Ralson India Limited, India’s largest producer and exporter of bicycle tyres and tubes with a fast expanding footprint in the automotive tyres.
Ralson has been a category pioneer, offering the industry the best of modern technology, innovative business practices, customer satisfaction, and most importantly, leading change. Ralco, with these brand values, is shaping its mission of being the catalyst of change, for both – the business, and the consumer.
Interactive Avenues’s mandate includes driving brand awareness and building brand loyalists for Ralco, by creating a niche for them through digital marketing. The agency’s Mumbai team will be servicing the account.
Talking about the association, Yogeshwar Sharma, VP – Marketing, Ralson India , said, "Our vision is to take the brand story forward, in a manner that creates conversations and brings about a shift in perspective of perennial challenges that we face as a society. We partnered with IA because they can deliver this for us, impactfully. IA's programmatic offering and KPI-driven strategy distinguished them from others."
Shantanu Mulay, business head – creative, Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company, said, “We stand out for the pathbreaking and disruptive work that we do for our clients. Being a purpose-driven brand at its core, Ralco Tyres defines, how from a creative standpoint, we can use the power of our brands for the larger good. We are excited and proud to add them to our prestigious roster of clients."