Interbrand bags brand strategy mandate for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

Interbrand, a leading brand consulting firm, has secured a brand strategy mandate to support ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between two global steel companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – continue its transformation and growth journey.
Ashish Mishra – managing director of Interbrand India, said, “We’re excited to be associated with such an ambitious brand. AM/NS India is bringing the best of two global giants in the industry to our country and is able to see how Interbrand believes in creating tangible value for the business by developing strong brands both internally and externally.”
“Understanding the strategic framework that a brand does not just speak to its customers through attractive messaging but needs to make more dynamic and iconic moves by comprehending and building on the drivers of demand of various other stakeholders is an evolved way of creating brands, and AM/NS India has been able to see value in that approach with us,” Mishra added.
“We’re delighted to collaborate with Interbrand to help prepare our brand for our next phase of growth. In Interbrand, we have seen one of the most innovative and leading experts in brand development, and it will help us build a brand akin to our business ambitions,” said Bibek Chattopadhyay – head of corporate communications, AM/NS India.
As a leading steel major, AM/NS India has set high business ambitions to expand its footprint across India as part of its long-term growth plan even as it offers a wide range of steels, conforming to international quality standards.