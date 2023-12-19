Iodex launches 'UltraGel+' with Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

The brand has also launched a campaign with the cricketer.
Iodex, a pain relief brand by Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has launched its new advanced product, 'Iodex UltraGel+’ with 2% Diclofenac emulgel.
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been selected as the face of the new product launch, as revealed in a brand film titled 'Ab Dard Se Din Bhar Aaram'. Known for his dedication to making a comeback to the cricket field, the star wicketkeeper relies on Iodex UltraGel+ as his trusted pain relief solution.
The marketing campaign for Iodex UltraGel+ follows Rishabh Pant's challenging path to stage a comeback. The Indian cricketer's dedicated training and resilience are aided by Iodex UltraGel+, a new and enhanced product that provides double the power and all-day pain relief. This support allows Rishabh Pant to concentrate on his journey, with Iodex UltraGel+ serving as a valuable companion throughout.
Bineet Jain, pain and respiratory lead, area marketing India Subcontinent, Haleon India, commented on this exciting collaboration, saying, "The new Iodex UltraGel+ will redefine the pain relief landscape with its strong formulation and superior penetration providing all-day pain relief with no smell. With double power, Iodex UltraGel+ is the perfect ally for cricketer Rishabh Pant’s need for all-day pain relief while he prepares for his return to the field. As a heritage brand trusted for many generations, Iodex has always helped Indians achieve their dreams by effectively managing body pains, and this new launch is a testament to this commitment.”