Iodex unveils its new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”

The campaign celebrates the spirit of winning everyday.
Iodex has launched a new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”. The campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day.
The TVC showcases a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer. It talks about the fact that to achieve big dreams, one need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way. Iodex is the trusted ally in this journey to help you overcome your pain.
The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit. This spirit of winning everyday to achieve your big dreams has been beautifully captured by the tagline “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
Iodex is a trusted body pain expert and a renowned household name in India for over 100 years, known for its powerful action to provide relief from all kinds of body pains. The Iodex range of products include Iodex UltraGel, Iodex Rapid Action Spray, Iodex PowerGel, and Iodex Balm.
Bineet Jain, pain & respiratory health lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon added “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”