Iodex ad links ‘Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga Sa’ to muscle stiffness

Iodex, a leading brand from Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), a pain management expert for Indians, announced the launch of its new Active Muscle Care Cream, a non-sticky cream designed to provide fast relief from pain and stiffness caused by everyday activities.

The new is formulated with Boswellia extract, Eucalyptus oil, Capsaicin extract, and Camphor. It provides a warming sensation and helps improve blood circulation to relieve muscle stiffness from daily activities.

Iodex has launched a national campaign for its Active Muscle Care Cream, conceptualised by Leo India. The ad features the song ‘Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga Sa’ to depict fast-paced daily life and muscle stiffness. The film shows a man unable to play with his child due to pain, highlighting how the product helps relieve muscle stiffness and keep people active.

Speaking on the new launch and national campaign, Pavan Wani, category leader for pain and respiratory, Haleon India, said, “For decades, Iodex has been a trusted part of Indian households, providing effective relief when pain strikes. Most individuals rely on common household remedies or rest at the end of each day to combat their physical discomfort or muscle stiffness arising due to daily activities. With Iodex Active Muscle Care, our aim is to aid you in getting relief from this daily pain and muscle stiffness. At Haleon India, our purpose is to deliver better everyday health with humanity, and this launch is a direct reflection of that. By providing an accessible and effective solution for muscle care, we're empowering individuals to stay ahead of this stiffness, maintain an active lifestyle, and ultimately, take control of their well-being."

The campaign will be amplified via a multi-media approach, engaging with audiences across TV, print and digital platforms. The new Iodex Active Muscle Care Cream will be available at pharmacies, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms across India.