Ionic Wealth’s new campaign redefines wealth as a startup journey

The latest campaign titled, ‘Your Wealth is Your First Startup,’ urges India’s affluent to treat wealth creation like building a startup, with the right partner.

afaqs! news bureau
Ionic Wealth has launched its first brand campaign, ‘Your Wealth is Your First Startup,’ which reframes wealth creation as an entrepreneurial journey. The campaign positions the wealth management firm as a trusted co-founder for India’s high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), emphasising the need for strategic partnership, structure, and discipline in managing and scaling wealth.

The multimedia campaign — spanning digital, print, TV, outdoor, and social platforms — features professionals across industries, from entrepreneurs and doctors to CXOs and sportspersons, each realising that their first real startup is their wealth.

Srikanth Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, Ionic Wealth, said: “Today’s affluent investors — successful entrepreneurs, CXOs and business owners are ambitious, digitally native, and well-travelled. Yet their wealth journeys haven’t kept pace with their professional success, constrained by time and evolving priorities. What they need is a trusted wealth partner with deep domain expertise offering the flexibility to engage on their own terms.”

Arvind Krishnan, founder, Manja, said: “At the heart of Ionic Wealth’s positioning lies the idea of being a co-founder in an investor’s wealth-creation journey, a partner who collaborates closely, understands their vision, and helps bring it to life. Our campaign reimagines the traditional language of wealth management, positioning the investor as a founder and their wealth as a start-up.”

The campaign highlights India’s fast-evolving landscape of wealth creation, with over 70 unicorns and 1.8 lakh startups emerging in 2025. Through this initiative, Ionic Wealth connects entrepreneurship with financial management, encouraging investors to take a more hands-on, visionary approach to growing their wealth.

