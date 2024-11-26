IOS Sports and Entertainment to manage PKL 10 winning captain Aslam Inamdar

IOS Sports and Entertainment, a sports and entertainment talent management agency, announces the onboarding of Kabaddi star Aslam Inamdar as part of its roster of athletes.

Aslam Inamdar, widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in Indian Kabaddi, has garnered immense recognition for his dynamic playing style, sharp instincts, and commitment on the mat.

In his association with IOS Sports and Entertainment, Aslam will benefit from comprehensive talent management services, including brand collaborations, sponsorships, and digital and media engagements. This partnership also aligns with IOS’s mission to nurture and elevate homegrown talent to global platforms.

Representing Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Aslam’s journey from grassroots to the professional arena has been nothing short of inspirational, reflecting his dedication and passion for the sport. His dedication to the sport eventually bore fruit as his team went on to win the PKL season 10 after dominating the league stage matches throughout.

Speaking on the occasion, Neerav Tomar, managing director and CEO of IOS Sports and Entertainment, said "We are delighted to welcome Aslam Inamdar to the IOS family. His rise in Kabaddi has been phenomenal, and we see immense potential in him as both an athlete and a role model. Together, we aim to amplify his brand and bring his story to a wider audience.”

Sharing his excitement, Aslam Inamdar stated "I am honored to join IOS Sports and Entertainment, a name synonymous with empowering athletes. This partnership comes at an exciting time in my career, and I look forward to growing both on and off the mat with their guidance.”