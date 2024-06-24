IPG Mediabrands report predicts Indian advertising market to hit 1.2 lakh crore by 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The market is expected to grow at 11.8%
The Indian advertising market is predicted to grow 11.8% to reach Rs 1,22,155 crore in 2024, according to IPG Mediabrands' Magna Global Advertising Forecast 2024, ranking among the most dynamic ad markets.
The APAC ad market is predicted to grow at 8.5% in 2024, reaching $266 billion, following a 9.5% growth in 2023. The IMF predicts a slightly slowing but stable economic environment with real GDP expected to grow by 5.2% in 2024.
Inflation in APAC is declining, with some economies facing deflationary risks. Global disinflation and monetary easing increase the likelihood of a soft landing.
In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a growth of +8.5%, with traditional media owners achieving +0.8% growth to reach $68 billion (24% of budgets) and digital pure player publishers achieving +11.1% growth to reach $220 billion (76% of budgets). Television budgets in 2024 are set to level off and are projected to increase by +0.2% from the previous year's -2.3% decline in 2023. The growth surge is mainly fueled by the positive effects of sporting events, especially the Paris Olympics. The UEFA Euro 2024 competition and other sports competitions generally have only a small effect on APAC market.
“The digital dominance in APAC is expected to persist, with digital revenues forecast to account for 81% of total budgets by 2028, up from 76% in 2024,” said Leigh Terry, CEO IPG Mediabrands APAC.
“This shift underscores the growing importance of digital channels in reaching and engaging consumers in the region. Sri Lanka, India, and Japan are poised for significant growth in 2024, with mature markets in the region also showing signs of recovery, and contributing to the overall positive outlook for APAC.”
Venkatesh S, SVP, director - Intelligence Practice, MAGNA India, said: "The Indian advertising market is set to expand by 11.8% in 2024, reaching ₹1.2 trillion, driven by a robust 15.9% growth in digital media. Traditional media formats are also growing, enduring the relevance of Print, OOH and Radio in addition to Television. The government’s emphasis on digital public infrastructure is propelling digital ad spend to nearly half of total revenues by 2026. Our forecast highlights social media's significant rise, overtaking search as the second largest media format after television."