IPG Mediabrands report predicts Indian advertising market to hit 1.2 lakh crore by 2024

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a growth of +8.5%, with traditional media owners achieving +0.8% growth to reach $68 billion (24% of budgets) and digital pure player publishers achieving +11.1% growth to reach $220 billion (76% of budgets). Television budgets in 2024 are set to level off and are projected to increase by +0.2% from the previous year's -2.3% decline in 2023. The growth surge is mainly fueled by the positive effects of sporting events, especially the Paris Olympics. The UEFA Euro 2024 competition and other sports competitions generally have only a small effect on APAC market.